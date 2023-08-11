Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Youth rally vs mandatory military training

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2023 01:24 PM

Youth rally vs mandatory ROTC

Youth activists wearing black shirts display and distribute pins on España Blvd. in Manila on Friday, to commemorate the death of Mark Welson Chua, a student from the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) who was tragically murdered under the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program. The students are voicing their opposition to the mandatory ROTC bill currently being discussed in the Senate. 

Read More:  youth   students   ROTC   military   training   schools   chua  