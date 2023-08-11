Youth rally vs mandatory ROTC

MULTIMEDIA
Youth rally vs mandatory military training
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 11 2023 01:24 PM
Youth activists wearing black shirts display and distribute pins on España Blvd. in Manila on Friday, to commemorate the death of Mark Welson Chua, a student from the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) who was tragically murdered under the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program. The students are voicing their opposition to the mandatory ROTC bill currently being discussed in the Senate.
