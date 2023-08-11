MULTIMEDIA

Protest against China action on Ayungin Shoal

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Protesters carry anti-China slogans as they condemn the recent actions by the Chinese coast guard against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, during a protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Makati City on Friday. The group called on the Chinese government to stop its aggression and respect freedom of navigation in the waterway, following an incident where several Chinese coast guard ships tried to stop a Philippine vessel from delivering supplies to a Philippine military outpost on Ayungin Shoal.