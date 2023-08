Jemboy Baltazar's mom arrives for son's wake

MULTIMEDIA

A mother's pain

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rodaliza Baltazar, the OFW mother of slain teenager Jemboy Baltazar, weeps upon seeing the casket of her son after arriving at their home in Navotas City on Friday. Baltazar was shot and killed by police on August 2 after being mistaken for a shooting suspect being pursued in the area.