Armed Forces chief visits military command in Palawan

Armed Forces chief visits troops near South China Sea

Eloisa Lopez, EPA-EFE/pool

Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. (left) reviews troops during a visit to the Western Command military base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday. Brawner visited troops in charge of Palawan and Kalayaan Islands in the wake of the recent aggression by the Chinese Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.