Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos attends National Health Research System week celebration Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2022 02:15 PM | Updated as of Aug 11 2022 02:16 PM President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks to DOH Officer-in-Charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire during the opening of the 15th Philippine National Health Research System week celebration at the Marriot Hotel in Clark, Pampanga on Thursday. The 2022 PNHRS week theme "Health Research: Responding to Challenges towards National Recovery and Resiliency," focuses on the importance of research-based solutions in the country's healthcare system.