Receiving cash aid amid ECQ

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A resident receives cash aid at the Quezon City University- Batasan Campus on Wednesday. Barangay Batasan Hills residents in Quezon City queued to receive cash assistance under the Department of Social Welfare and Development's social amelioration program, as Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine until August 20.