Home > News MULTIMEDIA Picture-perfect proof of ayuda distribution Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2021 07:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An employee of the Department of Social Welfare and Development takes a photo of the money being given to a recipient of the government’s cash assistance program as proof of distribution at the Brgy. Maricaban covered court in Pasay on Wednesday. The P1,000 aid per eligible Filipino comes as Metro Manila is once again put under enhanced community quarantine to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases which hit more than 12,000, a 4-month high, on Wednesday. PH lists 12,021 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 4 months COA flags 'deficiencies' in DOH management of P67-B COVID funds Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 ayuda cash aid Pasay social amelioration program /news/08/11/21/coa-may-nakitang-deficiency-sa-paghawak-ng-doh-sa-covid-19-funds/news/08/11/21/duque-p673b-covid-19-funds-accounted-for/sports/08/11/21/hidilyn-diaz-vows-to-spend-wisely-after-windfall/news/08/11/21/covid-19-cases-sa-ncr-posibleng-bumaba-sa-5-linggong-ecq-doh/sports/08/11/21/mma-folayang-expects-zhang-to-test-his-wrestling-skills