Picture-perfect proof of ayuda distribution

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

An employee of the Department of Social Welfare and Development takes a photo of the money being given to a recipient of the government’s cash assistance program as proof of distribution at the Brgy. Maricaban covered court in Pasay on Wednesday. The P1,000 aid per eligible Filipino comes as Metro Manila is once again put under enhanced community quarantine to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases which hit more than 12,000, a 4-month high, on Wednesday.