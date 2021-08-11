May ayuda na, may bakuna pa!

Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan City gov't urges cash aid recipients to get jabbed Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2021 05:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A resident gets her COVID-19 jab at a cash aid distribution site that doubles as a vaccination site for residents of Barangay Santa Lucia, San Juan City on Wednesday, as Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine. COVID-19 vaccine shots were made available to residents claiming their cash aid as the city government of San Juan targets to inoculate as many residents possible. Paghikayat na magpabakuna isinabay sa ECQ ayuda distribution sa NCR Read More: COVID-19 quarantine coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine cash aid social amelioration program ayuda enhanced community quarantine San Juan City /video/news/08/11/21/ilang-manggagawa-lumiban-sa-trabaho-para-sa-ecq-ayuda/video/news/08/11/21/41-lugar-sa-ph-nasa-pinakamataas-na-covid-19-alert-level/overseas/08/11/21/us-senate-approves-35-trillion-budget-blueprint/video/entertainment/08/11/21/julia-montes-naghahanda-na-para-sa-fpjs-ang-probinsyano/sports/08/11/21/volleyball-community-prays-for-maddie-madayag-recovery