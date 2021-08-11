Home  >  News

San Juan City gov't urges cash aid recipients to get jabbed

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2021 05:21 PM

May ayuda na, may bakuna pa!

A resident gets her COVID-19 jab at a cash aid distribution site that doubles as a vaccination site for residents of Barangay Santa Lucia, San Juan City on Wednesday, as Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine. COVID-19 vaccine shots were made available to residents claiming their cash aid as the city government of San Juan targets to inoculate as many residents possible.

