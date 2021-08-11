Cash aid distribution commences in ECQ areas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cash aid distribution commences in Las Pinas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2021 05:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A nun claims her cash assistance or ‘ayuda’ in Barangay Pamplona Dos, Las Pińas City on Wednesday. Local government units are mandated to distribute cash assistance of P1,000 for each recipient, for a maximum of four per low-income family, in areas placed under the enhanced community quarantine, pursuant to IATF Resolution No. 130-E. Paghikayat na magpabakuna isinabay sa ECQ ayuda distribution sa NCR Read More: COVID-19 quarantine enhanced community quarantine cash aid Barangay Pamplona Dos Las Piñas social amelioration program ayuda COVID-19 /video/news/08/11/21/tila-personal-na-atake-ni-duterte-sa-isang-mayor-pinuna/video/news/08/11/21/ilang-manggagawa-lumiban-sa-trabaho-para-sa-ecq-ayuda/video/news/08/11/21/41-lugar-sa-ph-nasa-pinakamataas-na-covid-19-alert-level/video/entertainment/08/11/21/julia-montes-naghahanda-na-para-sa-fpjs-ang-probinsyano/sports/08/11/21/volleyball-community-prays-for-maddie-madayag-recovery