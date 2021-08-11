Cash aid distribution commences in ECQ areas

MULTIMEDIA

Cash aid distribution commences in Las Pinas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A nun claims her cash assistance or ‘ayuda’ in Barangay Pamplona Dos, Las Pińas City on Wednesday. Local government units are mandated to distribute cash assistance of P1,000 for each recipient, for a maximum of four per low-income family, in areas placed under the enhanced community quarantine, pursuant to IATF Resolution No. 130-E.