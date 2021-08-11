Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Cash aid distribution commences in Las Pinas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2021 05:46 PM

Cash aid distribution commences in ECQ areas

A nun claims her cash assistance or ‘ayuda’ in Barangay Pamplona Dos, Las Pińas City on Wednesday. Local government units are mandated to distribute cash assistance of P1,000 for each recipient, for a maximum of four per low-income family, in areas placed under the enhanced community quarantine, pursuant to IATF Resolution No. 130-E.

Read More:  COVID-19 quarantine   enhanced community quarantine   cash aid   Barangay Pamplona Dos   Las Piñas   social amelioration program   ayuda   COVID-19  