MULTIMEDIA

Baseco residents line up for cash aid

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents line up to receive cash aid at the Benigno Aquino Elementary School in Baseco Compound, Tondo, Manila on the first day of its distribution, Wednesday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced the cash rollout Tuesday evening after being reportedly summoned to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters at around 6pm for a meeting with its chairman Benhur Abalos, cabinet secretaries Rolando Bautista (DSWD), Eduardo Año (DILG), and Delfin Lorenzana (DND), to discuss President Duterte’s directives for the aid distribution.