MULTIMEDIA
Baseco residents line up for cash aid
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 11 2021 11:49 AM | Updated as of Aug 11 2021 12:40 PM
Residents line up to receive cash aid at the Benigno Aquino Elementary School in Baseco Compound, Tondo, Manila on the first day of its distribution, Wednesday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced the cash rollout Tuesday evening after being reportedly summoned to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters at around 6pm for a meeting with its chairman Benhur Abalos, cabinet secretaries Rolando Bautista (DSWD), Eduardo Año (DILG), and Delfin Lorenzana (DND), to discuss President Duterte’s directives for the aid distribution.
- /overseas/08/11/21/china-russia-commence-military-exercises
- /news/08/11/21/palace-told-lgus-need-help-not-tsismis
- /news/08/11/21/undocumented-overseas-filipinos-sa-bahrain-nabakunahan-ng-libreng-covid-19-vaccines
- /news/08/11/21/mga-pinoy-sa-vietnam-sandalan-sa-panahon-ng-kagipitan
- /news/08/11/21/metro-manila-bed-capacity-at-moderate-risk-official