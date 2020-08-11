Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Hoping for assistance

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2020 02:26 PM

Hoping for assistance

Residents line up to sign forms and inquire about the distribution of the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) at the Montalban Municipal Hall in Rodriguez, Rizal on Tuesday. The residents, who failed to register through DSWD’s ReliefAgad app, consulted with the local Social Welfare Department on how to avail of the cash assistance through the Emergency Subsidy Program - Social Amelioration Program as the province reverts to modified enhanced community quarantine.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Social Amelioration Program   Montalban Municipal Hall   Rodriguez   Rizal   forms  