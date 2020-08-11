MULTIMEDIA

Police undergo COVID-19 rapid test

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

A police officer from the Manila Police District Station 2 undergoes COVID-19 rapid testing at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila on Tuesday as part of the police district's program to keep its frontliners safe from the coronavirus. As of August 10, The number of police officers with confirmed COVID-19 has reached 2,538.