Hitching a ride

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Wearing a shirt that says "survive," a man grabs a ride, quite literally, on the back of a container van along C-3 in Navotas City on Tuesday amid the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). The lack of mass transportation during MECQ makes it difficult for some workers in allowed industries to move around, with some being forced to walk long distances.