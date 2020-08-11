Home > News MULTIMEDIA Hitching a ride Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 11 2020 03:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Wearing a shirt that says "survive," a man grabs a ride, quite literally, on the back of a container van along C-3 in Navotas City on Tuesday amid the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). The lack of mass transportation during MECQ makes it difficult for some workers in allowed industries to move around, with some being forced to walk long distances. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 MECQ truck commute workers MECQ transportation