Anger over Echanis killing

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Activists demand justice at a rally in front of the Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday over the killing of peasant leader and National Democratic Front consultant Randall Echanis. Echanis and an unidentified neighbor were found dead early Monday in a rented house in Novaliches, Quezon City.

Echanis, 72, had 2 gunshot wounds at the back of his head, multiple stab wounds on the back part of his body and "torture marks," according to former Anakpawis sectoral representative Ariel Casilao.