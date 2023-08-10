PUV drivers, operators to receive fuel subsidy

MULTIMEDIA

Still plying his route

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

A jeepney driver holds his earnings as he plies his route along a street in Las Pinas on Thursday, after the fifth straight week of rising fuel costs in the country. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on the same day said some 1.3 million public transport drivers and operators will receive fuel subsidies from the government to help them cope with the rising prices of gasoline and diesel.