Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Still plying his route

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Posted at Aug 10 2023 05:59 PM

PUV drivers, operators to receive fuel subsidy

A jeepney driver holds his earnings as he plies his route along a street in Las Pinas on Thursday, after the fifth straight week of rising fuel costs in the country. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on the same day said some 1.3 million public transport drivers and operators will receive fuel subsidies from the government to help them cope with the rising prices of gasoline and diesel. 

Read More:  jeepney   jeepney driver   PUV   fuel subsidy   LTFRB   fuel cost increase   rising fuel prices  