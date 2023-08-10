Home > News MULTIMEDIA Government workers push for salary increase Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2023 01:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Government workers' unions and organizations picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Thurday to criticize the non-inclusion of a budget for salary increases for government workers in the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program. Read More: House of Representatives 2024 National Expenditure Program Department of Budget and Management /sports/08/10/23/england-faces-colombia-test-japan-eyes-womens-world-cup-semis/business/08/10/23/13-million-puv-drivers-operators-to-get-fuel-subsidy/life/08/10/23/stargazer-hosts-new-paranormal-show-touch-and-tell/entertainment/08/10/23/pura-luka-vega-declared-persona-non-grata-in-manila/business/08/10/23/monde-nissin-says-not-worried-about-junk-food-tax-proposal