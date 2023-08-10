Home  >  News

Government workers push for salary increase

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2023 01:47 PM

Government workers' unions and organizations picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Thurday to criticize the non-inclusion of a budget for salary increases for government workers in the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program. 
 

