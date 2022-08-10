Ready for in-person classes

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DepEd Makati says ready for school opening George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2022 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Student performers pose at a photobooth during the Brigada Eskwela Kickoff inside the Comembo Elementary School in Makati on Wednesday. The Department of Education - Makati hosted the event to showcase their preparedness for the upcoming resumption of face-to-face classes. Brigada Eskwela bago ang in-person classes, idinaos sa maraming paaralan Read More: Comembo Elementary School Makati City face-to-face face to face classes in-person classes DepEd Makati physical classes Brigada Eskwela SY 2022-2023 school year 2022-2023 /news/08/10/22/dnd-formalizing-termination-of-p127-b-russian-chopper-deal/news/08/10/22/solon-wants-rental-subsidy-for-informal-settlers/news/08/10/22/taiwan-donates-200000-for-luzon-earthquake-victims/life/08/10/22/tim-connor-reacts-to-adultery-cases-filed-against-him/sports/08/10/22/pba-black-meralco-rout-san-miguel-to-tie-series