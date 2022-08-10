Ready for in-person classes

MULTIMEDIA

DepEd Makati says ready for school opening

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Student performers pose at a photobooth during the Brigada Eskwela Kickoff inside the Comembo Elementary School in Makati on Wednesday. The Department of Education - Makati hosted the event to showcase their preparedness for the upcoming resumption of face-to-face classes.



