Education on Wheels at the Smokey Mountain

PUP’s Education on Wheels visits Smokey Mountain

Students listen to a professor during face-to-face class under the Education on Wheels (EOW) project of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, at the Smokey Mountain in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The state-run PUP has partnered with Sandiwaan Center for Learning in launching the mobile education project, which accommodates 40-50 students, to be able to visit target communities and make education accessible to financially-challenged youth.