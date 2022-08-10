Education on Wheels at the Smokey Mountain

MULTIMEDIA
PUP’s Education on Wheels visits Smokey Mountain
Posted at Aug 10 2022 04:34 PM
Students listen to a professor during face-to-face class under the Education on Wheels (EOW) project of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, at the Smokey Mountain in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The state-run PUP has partnered with Sandiwaan Center for Learning in launching the mobile education project, which accommodates 40-50 students, to be able to visit target communities and make education accessible to financially-challenged youth.
