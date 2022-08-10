Bello released after posting bail, questions cyberlibel case

MULTIMEDIA

Bello questions cyberlibel case

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Dr. Walden Bello and lawyer Luke Espiritu pose for photos during a press conference organized by Laban ng Masa in Quezon City on Wednesday, a day after posting his bail for libel and cyberlibel charges by Jefry Tupas, Vice President Sara Duterte's former Davao City public information officer. Bello questioned the case filed against him, which he calls a ‘proxy’ harassment by Duterte after being called out for not participating in the 2022 election debates.