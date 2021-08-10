Home > News MULTIMEDIA Traffic task force checks health protocols in buses ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2021 02:45 PM | Updated as of Aug 10 2021 04:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An operative from the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic inspects the implementation of minimum health protocols inside a bus along Macapagal Boulevard on Tuesday. Around 5 buses were apprehended for accepting passengers above the 50 percent minimum capacity set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus enhanced community quarantine Inter-Agency Council for Traffic I-ACT /spotlight/08/11/21/dutertes-drug-war-claims-chinese-casualties/spotlight/08/11/21/who-urges-power-players-to-end-vaccination-inequity/life/08/11/21/belo-apologizes-takes-down-pandemic-effect-ad/entertainment/08/11/21/alex-gonzaga-husband-mikee-morada-get-fully-vaccinated/business/08/11/21/new-child-safety-features-for-google-youtube