Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Traffic task force checks health protocols in buses

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2021 02:45 PM | Updated as of Aug 10 2021 04:59 PM

Traffic task force checks health protocols in buses

An operative from the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic inspects the implementation of minimum health protocols inside a bus along Macapagal Boulevard on Tuesday. Around 5 buses were apprehended for accepting passengers above the 50 percent minimum capacity set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19. 
 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   enhanced community quarantine   Inter-Agency Council for Traffic   I-ACT  