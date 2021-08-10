Home > News MULTIMEDIA St. Luke's at full capacity for COVID-19 cases Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2021 07:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A family walks by a sign saying wards and critical care units for COVID-19 patients are full in front of St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City on Tuesday. In a statement Monday, the medical center said both its Quezon City and Taguig branches are full with hospital management saying those that need immediate care should look for other hospitals. The Medical City, St. Luke's hospitals' COVID wards, critical care units now full Philippines confirms 8,560 new COVID-19 cases Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Delta variant St. Luke's Medical Center hospital full capacity /spotlight/08/11/21/who-urges-power-players-to-end-vaccination-inequity/life/08/11/21/belo-apologizes-takes-down-pandemic-effect-ad/entertainment/08/11/21/alex-gonzaga-husband-mikee-morada-get-fully-vaccinated/business/08/11/21/new-child-safety-features-for-google-youtube/overseas/08/11/21/thai-police-clash-with-thousands-of-protesters