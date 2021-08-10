MULTIMEDIA

St. Luke's at full capacity for COVID-19 cases

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A family walks by a sign saying wards and critical care units for COVID-19 patients are full in front of St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City on Tuesday. In a statement Monday, the medical center said both its Quezon City and Taguig branches are full with hospital management saying those that need immediate care should look for other hospitals.