Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Matimyas Workers Community pantry distributes relief goods in Sampaloc

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2021 02:12 PM

Matimyas Workers Community pantry distributes aid

Members of the Matimyas Workers Community Pantry distribute relief goods to residents in surrounding barangays in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday. The group delivered the aid to houses with red flags, which indicated the household’s need for relief, amid protocols to stay at home due to rising cases of COVID-19. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Community pantry   Matimyas Workers Community Pantry   relief   enhanced community quarantine   ECQ  