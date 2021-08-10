Matimyas Workers Community pantry distributes aid

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Matimyas Workers Community pantry distributes relief goods in Sampaloc Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2021 02:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Matimyas Workers Community Pantry distribute relief goods to residents in surrounding barangays in Sampaloc, Manila on Tuesday. The group delivered the aid to houses with red flags, which indicated the household’s need for relief, amid protocols to stay at home due to rising cases of COVID-19. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Community pantry Matimyas Workers Community Pantry relief enhanced community quarantine ECQ /news/08/10/21/pinoy-students-sa-nz-tuloy-ang-pagpupursige-sa-gitna-ng-pandemya/sports/08/10/21/mma-zhang-plans-to-take-folayang-to-ground/news/08/10/21/filipino-biotech-firm-develops-swine-fever-test-kit/sports/08/10/21/ph-olympic-boxers-set-to-receive-congressional-medal/sports/08/10/21/chery-tiggo-sets-up-finals-series-vs-creamline