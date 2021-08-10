Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila implements ‘no walk-in policy’ for COVID-19 vaccination George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 10 2021 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People line up to receive their first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Francisco Benitez Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. A ‘no walk-in policy’ for all vaccination sites in Metro Manila is being implemented during the ECQ, as agreed by all mayors following last week’s chaos at inoculation sites in Manila and Las Piñas. DILG bans walk-in vaccinations in Metro Manila during ECQ Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination no walk-in policy no walk-in vaccination ECQ ECQ Metro Manila walk-in vaccination ECQ walk-in COVID-19 vaccination Metro Manila /news/08/10/21/covid-19-vax-para-sa-edad-70-and-above-sa-hk-mas-pinadali/news/08/10/21/lalaki-huli-sa-pagbebenta-umano-ng-maseselang-larawan/sports/08/10/21/nesthy-petecio-eyes-gold-in-paris-olympics-in-2024/overseas/08/10/21/bangladesh-starts-vaccination-for-rohingya-refugees/entertainment/08/10/21/darren-espanto-returns-to-canada-to-reunite-with-family