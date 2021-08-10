Home  >  News

Manila implements ‘no walk-in policy’ for COVID-19 vaccination

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Aug 10 2021

People line up to receive their first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Francisco Benitez Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. A ‘no walk-in policy’ for all vaccination sites in Metro Manila is being implemented during the ECQ, as agreed by all mayors following last week’s chaos at inoculation sites in Manila and Las Piñas.

