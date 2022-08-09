MULTIMEDIA

Rallying for rights on National Indigenous Peoples' Day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Indigenous peoples' groups and environmental advocates rally outside Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday to commemorate National Indigenous Peoples' Day. The group demanded a stop to decades of plunder of their ancestral domains threatened with destructive projects and continued attacks against national minorities.