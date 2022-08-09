Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rallying for rights on National Indigenous Peoples' Day Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 09 2022 01:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Indigenous peoples' groups and environmental advocates rally outside Department of Environment and Natural Resources headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday to commemorate National Indigenous Peoples' Day. The group demanded a stop to decades of plunder of their ancestral domains threatened with destructive projects and continued attacks against national minorities. Read More: National Indigenous Peoples’ Day DENR protest /news/08/09/22/ramos-ex-writer-fvr-a-visionary-leader/entertainment/08/09/22/grace-poe-nagpasalamat-sa-mga-ka-probinsyano/overseas/08/09/22/nagasaki-mayor-warns-of-crisis-on-atom-bomb-anniversary/sports/08/09/22/mma-brandon-vera-impressed-by-brazils-buchecha/sports/08/09/22/sbp-hoping-for-positive-response-for-kai-sottos-camp