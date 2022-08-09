Cuba fire worsens

MULTIMEDIA

Fire in Cuba fuel depot worsens

Yamil Lage, AFP

A firefighter helicopter drops water on a massive fire at a fuel depot sparked by a lightning strike in Matanzas, Cuba, on Sunday. A second oil tanker collapsed at midnight Sunday in Matanzas, in western Cuba, where firefighters have been battling a huge blaze for two days, which has left one dead and 16 missing, local authorities reported.