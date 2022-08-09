Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Fire in Cuba fuel depot worsens

Yamil Lage, AFP

Posted at Aug 09 2022 10:00 PM

Cuba fire worsens

A firefighter helicopter drops water on a massive fire at a fuel depot sparked by a lightning strike in Matanzas, Cuba, on Sunday. A second oil tanker collapsed at midnight Sunday in Matanzas, in western Cuba, where firefighters have been battling a huge blaze for two days, which has left one dead and 16 missing, local authorities reported. 

Read More:  Cuba   fire   firefighters   firemen   fuel   depot   Matanzas   Matanzas Cuba   fuel depot   fuel depot fire   Cuba fire   disaster   calamity  