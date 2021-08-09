MULTIMEDIA

'Sino ang pwedeng lumabas?'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic check documents of commuters lining up to take a bus ride at the Roosevelt carousel bus station in Quezon City on Monday. The recent Omnibus guideline released by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 limits movement in areas placed under enhanced community quarantine to authorized persons outside of residence (APOR), which includes health and emergency frontline services and uniformed personnel, government officials and employees on official travel, duly-authorized humanitarian assistance actors.

The IATF further allows persons traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons, those traveling to get vaccinated (with proof of schedule), and persons availing of DFA consular services (with confirmed appointments), persons going to and from the airport including overseas Filipino workers carrying overseas employment certificates, any person whose purpose of travel to the zone of destination is for a work, business, or activity that is also permitted in areas under ECQ, and public utility vehicle operators.