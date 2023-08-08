MULTIMEDIA

Urban poor groups protest NHA charter extension

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Representatives of different urban poor communities displaced from National Housing Authority (NHA) relocation sites symbolically lock down the NHA main office at Elliptical Road in Quezon City on Tuesday. The groups are protesting House Bill 8156 that seeks to strengthen and extend the agency’s corporate term to perpetual existence. The protesters slammed NHA’s alleged lack of clear accountability to its beneficiaries, dismal corporate and social performance and prioritizing business interests rather than public service.