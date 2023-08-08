Home > News MULTIMEDIA Still flooded in San Simon, Pampanga Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 08 2023 04:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents navigate a flooded road in San Simon, Pampanga on August 8, 2023. Heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon due to typhoons Egay and Falcon caused massive flooding in many parts of Pampanga and Bulacan for almost a month. Read More: San Simon Pampanga flood habagat Egay EgayPH Falcon FalconPH /news/08/10/23/paghahain-ng-arrest-warrant-sa-taguig-nauwi-sa-engkwentro/news/08/10/23/sandiganbayan-junks-napoles-acquittal-appeal-for-plunder/entertainment/08/10/23/laughs-mysteries-mix-in-k-drama-behind-your-touch/sports/08/10/23/pvl-expands-anew-welcomes-nxled-chameleons/business/08/10/23/dswd-seeks-business-groups-help-to-fight-hunger