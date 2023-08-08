MULTIMEDIA

Still flooded in San Simon, Pampanga

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents navigate a flooded road in San Simon, Pampanga on August 8, 2023. Heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon due to typhoons Egay and Falcon caused massive flooding in many parts of Pampanga and Bulacan for almost a month.