MULTIMEDIA

NHA breaks ground for Navotas project

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Beneficiaries look on during the groundbreaking of the Navotas Homes 5 housing project in Brgy. Tanza, Navotas on Tuesday .The project by the National Housing Authority, expected to be completed July 2024, will consist of 1,440 housing units and is part of efforts to address the country’s housing backlogs.