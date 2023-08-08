Home > News MULTIMEDIA NHA breaks ground for Navotas project Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 08 2023 07:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Beneficiaries look on during the groundbreaking of the Navotas Homes 5 housing project in Brgy. Tanza, Navotas on Tuesday .The project by the National Housing Authority, expected to be completed July 2024, will consist of 1,440 housing units and is part of efforts to address the country’s housing backlogs. COA questions P140 million spent by NHA on Balik Probinsya program Philippine housing backlog may reach 10 million by end of Marcos admin: DHSUD exec Read More: Navotas Homes 5 NHA National Housing Authority housing backlog public housing informal settlers /video/news/08/08/23/pilipinas-nanindigan-na-di-nangakong-aalisin-ang-brp-sierra-madre-sa-ayungin/video/entertainment/08/08/23/cravity-my-school-president-cast-nagpakilig-ng-pinoy-fans/news/08/08/23/nha-breaks-ground-for-new-resettlement-site-in-navotas/entertainment/08/08/23/lovi-poe-reveals-engagement-with-montey-blencowe/sports/08/08/23/rodtang-superlek-face-off-for-flyweight-muay-thai-crown