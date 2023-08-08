Mock Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan elections in QC

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec holds mock Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan elections Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 08 2023 03:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Commission on Elections holds a mock automated elections in preparation for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the Pasong Tamo School in Quezon City on Tuesday. Volunteers and residents checked their registration and precincts numbers, filled up the ballots, and ingested them in vote counting machines during the dry run for the October 30 election. Read More: Commission on Elections mock automated election Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election Pasong Tamo School Quezon City Comelec BSKE /sports/08/08/23/young-us-nba-stars-rout-puerto-rico-in-world-cup-tuneup/life/08/08/23/beauty-shorts-new-makeup-skin-care-products/business/08/08/23/dti-says-cant-control-prices-of-school-supplies-amid-increase/life/08/08/23/culture-shorts-new-exhibit-montblancs-van-gogh-pens/entertainment/08/08/23/kz-tandingan-gears-up-for-major-concert-kz-xperience