Mock Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan elections in QC

Comelec holds mock Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan elections

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

The Commission on Elections holds a mock automated elections in preparation for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the Pasong Tamo School in Quezon City on Tuesday. Volunteers and residents checked their registration and precincts numbers, filled up the ballots, and ingested them in vote counting machines during the dry run for the October 30 election.