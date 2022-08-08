Walden Bello arrested for libel, cyberlibel

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello arrested Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 08 2022 07:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Activist and former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello is taken into custody at the Philippine National Police's Camp Karingal on Monday. The arrest was in connection with the libel and cyber libel cases filed by former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas against Bello after the then-VP candidate accused Tupas of being a drug dealer and of being involved in a drug raid in a TV interview. Read More: Bello arrest police PNP Camp Karingal Tupas libel /life/08/08/22/look-miss-global-2022-shane-tormes-visits-alma-mater/sports/08/08/22/marcos-congratulates-ph-athletes-in-asean-para-games/news/08/08/22/after-battle-with-covid-dfas-manalo-back-at-work/news/08/08/22/garcia-comelec-ready-for-sk-barangay-elections/news/08/08/22/padilla-eyes-regional-bilibids-to-decongest-prisons