Walden Bello arrested for libel, cyberlibel

Former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello arrested

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Activist and former vice presidential candidate Walden Bello is taken into custody at the Philippine National Police's Camp Karingal on Monday. The arrest was in connection with the libel and cyber libel cases filed by former Davao City information officer Jefry Tupas against Bello after the then-VP candidate accused Tupas of being a drug dealer and of being involved in a drug raid in a TV interview.