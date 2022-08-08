MULTIMEDIA

PNP honor guard at FVR wake

ABS-CBN News

Philippine National Police and Philippine Navy personnel change guards at the wake of former president Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig Monday. Ramos, the 12th President of the Republic of the Philippines, will be given a state funeral with full military honors on August 9 at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.