MULTIMEDIA
PNP honor guard at FVR wake
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 08 2022 01:26 PM

Philippine National Police and Philippine Navy personnel change guards at the wake of former president Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig Monday. Ramos, the 12th President of the Republic of the Philippines, will be given a state funeral with full military honors on August 9 at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

AFP preparations for FVR's state funeral in full swing
Ex-President FVR to be accorded state funeral on Aug. 9: Palace

Read More:
Fidel V. Ramos
FVR public viewing
Heritage Memorial Park