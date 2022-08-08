Motorbanca capsizes in Sulu, all passengers rescued

MULTIMEDIA

14 banca passengers rescued in Maimbung, Sulu

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Station-Western Sulu

This photo released August 8, 2022 shows members of the Philippine Coast Guard assisting passengers of a capsized motorbanca in waters one nautical mile away from Maimbung Pier in Sulu province on August 6. Fourteen passengers were safely rescued during a joint search and rescue operation by the PCG Sub-Station Maimbung and 41st IB Philippine Army, and were turned over to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Regional Health Unit in Maimbung.