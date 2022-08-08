Motorbanca capsizes in Sulu, all passengers rescued

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 14 banca passengers rescued in Maimbung, Sulu Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Station-Western Sulu Posted at Aug 08 2022 03:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This photo released August 8, 2022 shows members of the Philippine Coast Guard assisting passengers of a capsized motorbanca in waters one nautical mile away from Maimbung Pier in Sulu province on August 6. Fourteen passengers were safely rescued during a joint search and rescue operation by the PCG Sub-Station Maimbung and 41st IB Philippine Army, and were turned over to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and Regional Health Unit in Maimbung. Read More: Maimbung Sulu Maimbung Sulu Maimbung Pier Philippine Coast Guard 41st Infantry Battalion Philippine Army Coast Guard BARMM sea accident sea mishap capsized motorbanca capsized boat /entertainment/08/08/22/maja-nagpahayag-ng-suporta-sa-ang-probinsyano/overseas/08/08/22/japan-sdf-member-stabbed-at-wwii-memorial-ceremony-in-solomon-islands/sports/08/08/22/pba-tnts-mikey-williams-vows-comeback-in-game-4/news/08/08/22/2-bayan-sa-occ-mindoro-nasa-state-of-calamity-dahil-sa-dengue/entertainment/08/08/22/fast-method-scene-ni-kathryn-sa-2-good-2-be-true-hinangaan