Marcos at AFP leadership change of command

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos graces turnover ceremony of AFP leadership change of command

Ezra Acayan, EPA-EFE/Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. looks on as incoming Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro (right) shakes hands with outgoing Chief of Staff General Andres Centino (left) during a change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, on August 8, 2022. Bacarro will be the first Chief of Staff under Marcos and the first to serve a three-year term under a new law.