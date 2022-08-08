Marcos at AFP leadership change of command

MULTIMEDIA
Marcos graces turnover ceremony of AFP leadership change of command
Ezra Acayan, EPA-EFE/Pool
Posted at Aug 08 2022 07:44 PM
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. looks on as incoming Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Bartolome Vicente Bacarro (right) shakes hands with outgoing Chief of Staff General Andres Centino (left) during a change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, on August 8, 2022. Bacarro will be the first Chief of Staff under Marcos and the first to serve a three-year term under a new law.
