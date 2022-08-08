Manila holds one-day job fair

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Job hunting in Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 08 2022 04:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Job seekers check announcements during a one-day job fair spearheaded by the Public Employment Service Office of the Manila City government, at Solis Street, Manila on Monday. Around 2.99 million Filipinos were jobless in June as unemployment rate in the country remained at 6 percent during the month, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Unemployment steady at 6 pct in June, but over half million more workers employed Read More: Manila job fair unemployment rate Philippine Statistics Authority unemployment jobless job hunting jobs work looking for work /life/08/08/22/joseph-the-dreamer-adds-2-extra-shows/entertainment/08/08/22/k-pop-im-leaves-starship-but-stays-in-monsta-x/news/08/08/22/padilla-seeks-inclusion-of-ph-bangsamoro-ip-histories-in-hs-curriculum/life/08/08/22/lea-michele-looks-back-at-funny-girl-dream/news/08/08/22/bacarro-assumes-post-as-afp-chief-of-staff