Job hunting in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2022 04:06 PM

Manila holds one-day job fair

Job seekers check announcements during a one-day job fair spearheaded by the Public Employment Service Office of the Manila City government, at Solis Street, Manila on Monday. Around 2.99 million Filipinos were jobless in June as unemployment rate in the country remained at 6 percent during the month, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

