Commonwealth Avenue traffic

MULTIMEDIA Navigating Commonwealth traffic Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 08 2022 02:32 PM Traffic builds up along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City amid cloudy skies and light rain showers on Monday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority reminds motorists about the ongoing Modified Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP) or number coding scheme from 5 until 8 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, to decongest major thoroughfares in the metro.