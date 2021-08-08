Home  >  News

Praying at San Roque amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2021 06:50 PM

Devotees pray outside the San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City on Sunday, as places of worship are prohibited to hold physical gatherings amid the enhanced community quarantine. Institutions such as churches instead livestream masses or worship services amid ECQ. 

