MULTIMEDIA

People line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Malabon

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2021 04:37 PM

Malabon residents, who registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines but have not yet been schduled, take a chance to get their dose at the Oreta Sports Complex on Sunday. The local government of Malabon accommodates chance recipients when scheduled registrants fail to show up at their appointed time.