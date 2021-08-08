MULTIMEDIA

People line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Malabon

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Malabon residents, who registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines but have not yet been schduled, take a chance to get their dose at the Oreta Sports Complex on Sunday. The local government of Malabon accommodates chance recipients when scheduled registrants fail to show up at their appointed time.