Getting vaccinated in Manila amid ECQ

People queue for COVID-19 vaccination at Justo Lucban Elementary School in Paco, Manila, where 2,500 residents were scheduled to get their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Sunday. The City of Manila is set to launch its 24/7 vaccination for administration of 1st dose in 3 sites- Isabel Delos Reyes Elementary School, Holy Trinity Academy, and Jacinto Zamora Elementary School from 7 p.m. on August 8, 2021. The city reminds residents that no walk-ins would be accepted in all vaccination sites while NCR is placed under enhanced community quarantine.