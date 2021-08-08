Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting vaccinated in Manila amid ECQ ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 08 2021 02:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People queue for COVID-19 vaccination at Justo Lucban Elementary School in Paco, Manila, where 2,500 residents were scheduled to get their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Sunday. The City of Manila is set to launch its 24/7 vaccination for administration of 1st dose in 3 sites- Isabel Delos Reyes Elementary School, Holy Trinity Academy, and Jacinto Zamora Elementary School from 7 p.m. on August 8, 2021. The city reminds residents that no walk-ins would be accepted in all vaccination sites while NCR is placed under enhanced community quarantine. Robredo urges govt to improve communication to address vaccine hesitancy Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Manila vaccination COVID-19 vaccination Justo Lucban Elementary School Manila City vaccination Manila City COVID-19 vaccination enhanced community quarantine ECQ COVID-19 vaccination /entertainment/08/08/21/arci-munoz-pays-manny-pacquiao-a-visit-in-los-angeles/news/08/08/21/paglobo-ng-covid-19-cases-sa-ph-di-lang-dahil-sa-hawahan-sa-ncr/life/08/08/21/food-shorts-weekend-feasts-panaderia-bread-and-more/sports/08/08/21/plenty-of-lessons-for-carlo-paalam-after-1st-olympics/news/08/08/21/6-suspected-trafficking-victims-intercepted-at-naia