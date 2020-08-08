Home > News MULTIMEDIA Customs destroys P500 million worth of counterfeit goods George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 08 2020 03:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Bureau of Customs personnel prepare counterfeit goods to be destroyed at a disposal facility in Valenzuela City on Saturday. Around P500 million worth of counterfeit goods seized in a raid at a mall in Divisoria last July 2019 are set to be destroyed in the facility. P500 milyong halaga ng counterfeit goods sinira ng Customs Read More: Bureau of Customs counterfeit goods seized goods multimedia multimedia photos