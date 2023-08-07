MMDA targets completion of road repairs by Wednesday

Home  >  News

MMDA eyes completion of emergency road repairs by Wednesday

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 07 2023 03:29 PM

Members of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) manage traffic where the carousel bus lane merges into the adjacent lane near West Avenue area in Quezon City on Monday. The MMDA and the Department of Public Works and Highways target the completion of its “one time, big time” emergency repairs of EDSA by Wednesday, August 9. 

