Assistance distributed in flood-hit Bulacan

Rene Dilan, PPA pool

Locals queue during the distribution of various government assistance to residents affected by the massive flooding in Bulacan at the Hiyas Convention Center, Malolos City, Bulacan on Monday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged local government units and the public to brace for the impacts of climate change and explore adaptation measures, citing extreme weather events like the massive flooding in the different parts of country amid El Nino.