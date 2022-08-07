Paying last respects to FVR

MULTIMEDIA

Ex-Pres. Ramos' wake opens to public

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

People pay their last respects to former President Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City as his wake was opened to the public beginning Sunday. Public viewing will be until Aug. 8, a day before inurnment will be held at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.