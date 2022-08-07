Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Ex-Pres. Ramos' wake opens to public

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 07 2022 10:38 AM | Updated as of Aug 07 2022 11:00 AM

Paying last respects to FVR

People pay their last respects to former President Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City as his wake was opened to the public beginning Sunday. Public viewing will be until Aug. 8, a day before inurnment will be held at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

