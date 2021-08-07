Streets nearly deserted on 2nd day of ECQ

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Day 2 of NCR-wide ECQ sees nearly deserted streets George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 07 2021 04:04 PM | Updated as of Aug 07 2021 05:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An ice cream vendor crosses an almost empty street in Marikina City on Saturday, the second day of a two-week long enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila as part of efforts to curb the COVID-19 Delta variant. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday said the country will continue to see relatively high COVID-19 infections in the coming days likely due to the variant, adding that tougher lockdowns would only "delay further increase," but the growth of infections would not stop. DOH: COVID-19 cases to continue rising as PH returns to 5-digit fresh infections Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 ECQ enhanced community quarantine Marikina ice cream vendor sorbetero sorbetes /news/08/08/21/covid-19-death-toll-breaches-29k-positivity-rate-rises/spotlight/08/08/21/a-big-trauma-what-made-chel-diokno-decide-to-become-a-human-rights-lawyer/life/08/08/21/catriona-nas-academy-stop-accepting-applications-amid-whang-od-issue/news/08/08/21/mga-motorista-inaabot-ng-oras-bago-lumampas-sa-checkpoints/sports/08/08/21/usa-top-olympic-medal-table-as-games-draw-to-close