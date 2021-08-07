Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Day 2 of NCR-wide ECQ sees nearly deserted streets

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 07 2021 04:04 PM | Updated as of Aug 07 2021 05:03 PM

Streets nearly deserted on 2nd day of ECQ

An ice cream vendor crosses an almost empty street in Marikina City on Saturday, the second day of a two-week long enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila as part of efforts to curb the COVID-19 Delta variant. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday said the country will continue to see relatively high COVID-19 infections in the coming days likely due to the variant, adding that tougher lockdowns would only "delay further increase," but the growth of infections would not stop. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   ECQ   enhanced community quarantine   Marikina   ice cream vendor   sorbetero   sorbetes  