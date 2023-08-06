MULTIMEDIA
MMDA, DPWH rush to repair EDSA bus lane
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 06 2023 03:47 PM
Road works get underway along EDSA, particularly the lane used by the bus carousel, in Quezon City on August 6, 2023, as part of a weeklong 'one-time, big time' emergency repair by the Department of Public Works and Highways. A more permanent solution to repair damaged sections of EDSA is being eyed by next year according to DPWH.
