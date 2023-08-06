MULTIMEDIA

MMDA, DPWH rush to repair EDSA bus lane

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Road works get underway along EDSA, particularly the lane used by the bus carousel, in Quezon City on August 6, 2023, as part of a weeklong 'one-time, big time' emergency repair by the Department of Public Works and Highways. A more permanent solution to repair damaged sections of EDSA is being eyed by next year according to DPWH.