Protest against US Secretary of State Blinken's visit

MULTIMEDIA
Anti-US protest on US Secretary of State Blinken's visit
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 06 2022 12:06 PM
Activists from Gabriela and Bayan march to Mendiola in Manila to protest the ongoing visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the Philippines on Saturday. The protesters questioned the timing of the visit amid brewing China-Taiwan conflict, even as China flexes its military muscle in the Asia-Pacific.
