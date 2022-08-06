Protest against US Secretary of State Blinken's visit

MULTIMEDIA

Anti-US protest on US Secretary of State Blinken's visit

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Activists from Gabriela and Bayan march to Mendiola in Manila to protest the ongoing visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the Philippines on Saturday. The protesters questioned the timing of the visit amid brewing China-Taiwan conflict, even as China flexes its military muscle in the Asia-Pacific.

