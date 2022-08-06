MULTIMEDIA
Marcos greets US Secretary of State Blinken with welcoming arms
Andrew Harnik, AFP/Pool
Posted at Aug 06 2022 11:04 AM
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Saturday. The two are expected to tackle bilateral and economic relations, amid tensions in the region, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan that angered China.
