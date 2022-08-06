MULTIMEDIA

Marcos greets US Secretary of State Blinken with welcoming arms

Andrew Harnik, AFP/Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Saturday. The two are expected to tackle bilateral and economic relations, amid tensions in the region, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan that angered China.