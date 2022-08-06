Chief to Chief salute

MULTIMEDIA

AFP top honchos pay tribute to FVR

Courtesy of RPDEV

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino (left) and Philippine Navy Flag Officer-In-Command Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado pay their respect to late President Fidel Valdez Ramos at the Heritage Park in Taguig City on Saturday. The AFP will provide full military honors to their former Commander-in-Chief during inurnment on August 9 at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani.