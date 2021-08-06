Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tighter checks during Metro Manila ECQ Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2021 11:59 AM | Updated as of Aug 06 2021 12:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Traffic at a checkpoint at the Alabang-Zapote Road on Friday as the enhanced community quarantine goes into effect in the National Capital Region. Police are imposing tighter pandemic protocols in an effort to curb the rise of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. DOH confirms 116 more COVID-19 Delta variant cases ahead of ECQ in NCR Read More: coronavirus COVID19 ECQ checkpoint police security motorists NCR /news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal/entertainment/08/07/21/bakit-tinanggap-ni-sharon-cuneta-ang-revirginized/news/08/07/21/streets-nearly-deserted-on-2nd-day-of-ecq/news/08/07/21/pamamahagi-ng-lockdown-ayuda-sa-ncr-posibleng-simulan-sa-miyerkoles