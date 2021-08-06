MULTIMEDIA

Tighter checks during Metro Manila ECQ

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Traffic at a checkpoint at the Alabang-Zapote Road on Friday as the enhanced community quarantine goes into effect in the National Capital Region. Police are imposing tighter pandemic protocols in an effort to curb the rise of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Read More: coronavirus COVID19 ECQ checkpoint police security motorists NCR