Tighter checks during Metro Manila ECQ

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2021 11:59 AM | Updated as of Aug 06 2021 12:58 PM

Traffic at a checkpoint at the Alabang-Zapote Road on Friday as the enhanced community quarantine goes into effect in the National Capital Region. Police are imposing tighter pandemic protocols in an effort to curb the rise of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. 

