Stranded passengers wait outside North Port Terminal

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Stranded passengers due to ECQ wait outside North Port Terminal ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2021 09:07 AM Passengers bound for Bacolod province wait outside the North Port Terminal in Tondo Manila on Friday. The passengers were supposed to travel Friday morning, but they were told the scheduled trip was cancelled and will only resume on Saturday. Palace: Laguna, Iloilo City, CDO under ECQ from Aug. 6-15 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 ECQ travel pier port terminal North Port Passenger Terminal travelers