Stranded passengers due to ECQ wait outside North Port Terminal

Posted at Aug 06 2021 09:07 AM

Stranded passengers wait outside North Port Terminal

Passengers bound for Bacolod province wait outside the North Port Terminal in Tondo Manila on Friday. The passengers were supposed to travel Friday morning, but they were told the scheduled trip was cancelled and will only resume on Saturday. 

